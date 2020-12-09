From tomorrow, Victorians will be able to get their hands on one of 120,000 travel vouchers in a bid to boost tourism in the state.

Applications for the vouchers will open up from 10am Friday, with 40,000 up for grabs in the first release.

The vouchers will be granted on a first-come-first-served basis for people booking at least $400 in accommodation, tours or attractions in regional Victoria.

Victorians will be able to redeem the $200 vouchers up until January 22.

A second round of vouchers will become available between January 27 and April 1 and a third round from 6 April to 31 May.

The scheme is part of a $465 million package to try and revive Victoria’s tourism industry, which has been struggling through 2020’s bushfires and pandemic.

Victorians will be able to grab their vouchers from 10am Friday from the Business Victoria website.

