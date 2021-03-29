Victoria will declare Greater Brisbane a red zone under the ‘traffic light’ travel permit system from 6pm tonight.

The Chief Health Officer announced that the City of Brisbane, City of Ipswich, Logan City, Moreton Bay Region and Redland City will be affected.

Non-Victorians in red zones are not allowed to enter the state unless they have an exception.

Victorians that are in red zones, or have been to a red zone are able to apply for a ‘red zone’ permit. They must return straight home or to suitable accomodation and quarantine for 14 days.

People who attempt to flout the travel permit system by plane or water can be fined up to $4,957.

Queensland recorded four locally transmitted cases overnight, forcing the state to call for a snap three-day lockdown for Greater Brisbane from 5pm this evening.