Victorians have booked gone on a flight-booking frenzy shortly after Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan announced that his state’s borders would be reopening.

Mr McGowan announced that border restrictions with both NSW and Victoria would be eased by December 8, after downgrading both states’ risk levels to “very low”.

But if you had been planning to book flights west, you might want to rethink that. Prices for flights from Sydney into Perth skyrocketed to as much as $3,800 one way following the surge in demand shortly after the announcement was made.

Flights prices from Melbourne also spiked, heading as high as $2,000 on some travel dates.

But the high prices are not expected to last too long, with airlines expected to add more flights to bulk up the WA routes soon.

Travellers are being advised to wait until mid-December when extra services are likely to be added, with fares expected to drop to as low as $329 one-way from the east coast.

Qantas and Jetstar are tipped to introduce 65 more flights each week, currently, there are just nine flights operating over the Nullarbor.

Meanwhile, Virgin will add 30 more flights between the east and west coasts by January 2021.