Travel between Australian borders might not be open just yet amid the coronavirus restrictions, but once they are it could be seriously cheap to go between two of our main cities.

Once restrictions ease, it’s possible that flights between Sydney and Melbourne could cost as little as $19!!

Like holy cow! That’s cheaper than most meals! You could pay with one freaking red lobster and still get a gold coin change!

According to Vice, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce has said that their budget airline, Jetstar, could see airfares stripped back on the Sydney to Melbourne route for under $20 one-way.

The reason tickets would be so cheap is to encourage people to start travelling again once restrictions ease.

Joyce is also predicting more people wanting to travel interstate than ever once restrictions ease as people will want to visit family or friends that they haven’t been able to see amid the pandemic.

“On Melbourne-Sydney you could see Jetstar have $39 airfares, you could see $19 airfares, and we’ll still cover our cash costs on those flights,” Mr Joyce said yesterday, according to Vice.

This comes as Qantas have had to cut down their domestic operations to 5 percent of what they were before COVID-19, but Mr Joyce said that there is “light at the end of the tunnel” with the hopes of travel restrictions being lifted soon.

So good news if you’ve got family or friends that you want to visit interstate, or even if you just need a damn mini-holiday, once this is all over! Looks like it could be cheaper than ever to do so!