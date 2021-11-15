Australians embarking on a trip abroad can once more get a bargain at the airport.

Health Minister Greg Hunt says high levels of vaccinations have allowed the removal of remaining restrictions on retail outlets at Australia’s international airports.

“Duty free is back on. It’s an incremental but important step,” Mr Hunt told ABC’s Insiders program.

Restrictions had been imposed on certain retail outlets under the Biosecurity Act to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading by people mingling at international airports.

The repeal is largely supported by the rising vaccination rates in Australia with over 80 per cent of people above the age of 16 having had two COVID-19 jabs.

“With this lower risk, and the anticipated resumption of international travel, these retail businesses are once again able to operate, while adhering to COVID-safe measures in place in their local jurisdictions,” Mr Hunt said.

AAP

