Drivers licence and learner permit tests will resume shortly after being suspended in late March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

From yesterday, thousands of Melburnians were able to book in for their drive, hazard perception and learner permit tests across the next ten weeks.

More bookings will be freed up from Thursday and further appointments will be available every fortnight.

Customers with suspended appointments have been given priority to rebook their tests.

The expected demand will see around 125,000 licence tests and 255,000 computer-based tests and Minister for Roads and Public Transport Ben Carroll said it will ‘take some time’ to clear the backlog.

“We thank Victorians for their patience as we try to get through hundreds of appointments – and our teams will continue to work hard to ensure those waiting will be able to sit their test as quickly as possible.”

You can research and book your tests here.

