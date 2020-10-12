Australians look set to be able to travel; to the Pacific as the push to resume international continues.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Sunrise on Monday that he had spoken to Pacific leaders and they are ‘keen’ to resume quarantine-free travel once their governments were confident Australian travellers posed no COVID-19 risk to locals.

He has also revealed that they have had discussions with South Korea and Japan.

However, Australians travelling a trip to Europe or the United States were warned against planning one, saying “You only need to look at what’s happening in Europe at the moment where they’re going through a horrific further wave of COVID-19, and of course, we’ve got to be extremely careful about that.’’

From this Friday, the first bubble with New Zealand will open, with Kiwi’s able to enter the Northern Territory and New South Wales without any isolation.