It was only on Monday that Jase & PJ chatted to Dane Swan about exciting upcoming travel plans.

The former footballer revealed that he was taking his family to the Gold Coast, which now includes a month-old baby.

Now, the popular tourist destination is bracing for coronavirus restrictions after Greater Brisbane was placed under a three-day snap lockdown due to a coronavirus cluster.

Dane had made the trip up to the Gold Coast when all of this was unfolding and now he’s up north, he’s bracing for the possibility of lockdown with a baby for the first time.

