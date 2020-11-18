Costco is known for selling huge products (literally!) but this is pretty wild!

The retail is now slinging one-year memberships for private jet charter company Wheels Up, a service which allows members to book planes “as easily as a ride share of short-term vacation rental.”

However, it doesn’t come cheap… with a $23,899 price tag for the year. However, Costco is throwing in a $4,780 Shop Card and $5,460 worth of flight credit.

That’s not all – members will also enjoy dedicated account management, guaranteed nationwide aircraft availability and a one-year membership with Inspirato, which is a luxury holiday rental subscription service. So, I guess there is some bang for your buck after all!

Unfortunately, this deal is only available in the states – sorry, rich Aussies!