When you hop on a flight you usually hope for a quiet, relaxing experience… but for these passengers, it was quite the opposite.

A viral tweet by an American reporter has revealed that a flight has been thrown into chaos after THREE cats went missing.

A friend just texted me from a trans-Atlantic flight saying folks are on their hands and knees looking for not one, but THREE missing cats on-board. Just thought everyone on this website would enjoy that — Jeffrey Cook (@JeffreyCook) September 16, 2020

According to Jeffrey Cook’s friend who was on board the flight, passengers were on “hands and knees” in search of the felines who had left their owner screaming “where is my baby?!?”

ONE CAT FOUND. In a bag. Whose bag, not sure. But it was in a bag. Here’s where we stand:

– three total cats

– one was apparently never really missing

– one has been found

– one is still missing

– one hour left in the flight — Jeffrey Cook (@JeffreyCook) September 17, 2020

At the time of publishing, no footage hadn’t hit the internet – however, when it does, we reckon it will go VIRAL!

