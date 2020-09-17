When you hop on a flight you usually hope for a quiet, relaxing experience… but for these passengers, it was quite the opposite.

A viral tweet by an American reporter has revealed that a flight has been thrown into chaos after THREE cats went missing.

According to Jeffrey Cook’s friend who was on board the flight, passengers were on “hands and knees” in search of the felines who had left their owner screaming “where is my baby?!?”

Advertisement
Advertisement

At the time of publishing, no footage hadn’t hit the internet – however, when it does, we reckon it will go VIRAL!

 

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1

cats Planes travel twitter