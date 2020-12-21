Cars have been spotted crossing the border from New South Wales into Victoria without being stopped at the border checkpoint.

The news comes on the first day of strict border restrictions with NSW, introduced in light of Sydney’s growing Northern Beaches cluster.

A local mayor reported spotting cars travelling straight through would-be checkpoints.

“They’re still putting their measures in place at the moment … nothing was checked,” Wodonga mayor Kevin Poulton said.

Previously, Victoria’s calls for further help from the Australian Defence Force to monitor the state’s border crossing went largely unheeded.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Monday that he was disappointed that his request for help had fallen on deaf ears.

“We are not pleased … we are not happy that it seems that request has been turned down,” Mr Andrews told reporters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“What that simply means is more members of Victoria Police and more SES volunteers will have to be on that border right throughout Christmas.”

Under the current border restrictions, anybody who has visited a hot spot in New South Wales will be subjected to a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine upon their arrival in Victoria. However, Victorians returning home before midnight tonight will be able to self-quarantine.