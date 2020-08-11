Aussies have been told to look again at any Christmas plans they have that are due to take place in the Northern Territory or Western Australia.

It follows the announcement of the NT’s Chief Minister Michael Gunner that he will keep the territory’s borders guarded until at least 2022.

“We have got an indefinite ban on Victoria, and Sydney keeps bubbling away to a point to I can’t give you a date where that would ever lift,” Mr Gunner said.

“My advice to every Territorian, if you can, stay here in the Territory. You’re safe here, don’t go.

“If you can, cancel your Christmas holiday plans, stay here in the Northern Territory.”

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan has previously stated he would imagine his state’s border will remain closed until mid-2021.