Australians and Kiwis may be able to holiday in Fihi, as long as they quarantine for 14 days BEFORE they fly and test negative for COVID-19, 48 hours before departure.

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama announced the proposal on Sunday and has called it the ‘Bula Bubble’.

The start date of the plan has yet to be determined but Mr Bainimarama said he was working with Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly to outline a safe travel strategy.

Under the guidelines, Aussie and Kiwis would be required to present a medical certificate proving they have tested negative in the previous 48 hours.

Travellers would also be able to skip the at-home quarantine but would then be forced to isolate on arrival, at their expense.

Working with Fiji Airways and Tourism Fiji, we’ll be welcoming Aussies and Kiwis to holiday in Fiji in a manner that is carefully controlled and safely insulated,’’ Mr Bainimarama said.

‘Everywhere they go will be wholly dedicated to others who match the same criteria, safely guided by what we’re calling “VIP lanes”, allowing them to vacation in paradise.’

If the two countries were to eradicate the disease, the restrictions would be lifted.

Fiji has not diagnosed a new case of Coronavirus in 64 days.