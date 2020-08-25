International tourists have been told they won’t be able to travel to Bali for the rest of the year, with the island’s governor scrapping plans to open their borders by September.

Bali reopened its beaches and then tourist attractions to domestic tourists in July, with internationals due back from September 11.

However, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Indonesia, it has prompted Bali Governor I Wayan Koster to keep the island shut to foreign visitors until at least 2021.

“The situation in Indonesia is not conducive to allow international tourists to visit Indonesia, including … Bali,” he said in a statement.

“The central government supports (Bali’s) plans to recover tourism by opening the doors for international tourists. However, this requires care, prudence, not to be rushed, and requires careful preparation.”

There was a definitive date given as to when the Island would re-open.

Bali has seen just over 4,000 cases of Coronavirus and 49 deaths.

