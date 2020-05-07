Australians hoping to travel overseas in the near future may well be able to go further than New Zealand!

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined Australia’s National Cabinet on Tuesday to discuss a ‘travel bubble’ between the two countries, that would allow citizens to travel with no restrictions.

However, the man who is tasked with leading Australia out of its current restrictions, Neville Power, has told the West Australian other countries may be added.

The three countries currently on the radar are Japan, China and South Korea.

“I think there are opportunities within that to look at specific destinations and specific testing — departure and arrival testing — so that critical activities and key travel can get going earlier,” he said.

“We have very significant trade links with Japan, Korea, China so there may be opportunities to restart that.

“Our resources sector relies very heavily on those Asian markets and there may be need for travel there.”

Indonesia, which is a popular hotspot for Aussie, has ‘challenges’ which mean it is not being considered as yet.

South Korea is one of the few countries with higher testing rates than Australia and Japan is currently ramping up its testing capabilities.