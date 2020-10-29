Australia could be opening new travel bubbles with Japan, Singapore and South Korea within months, following a successful trial of the bubble with New Zealand.

Pacific Islands may also be on the cards for travel in 2021.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the first week or so of one-way travel with New Zealand has allowed it to ‘test’ international travel.

DFAT also said they are very close to finalising two-way travel with New Zealand.

Department official Jenny Da Rin said “Once the arrangement is finalised, it will be up to the two governments to determine when to commence based on health advice.’