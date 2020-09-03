Australia’s International travel ban has been extended by another three months.

Cruise ships and international flights will remain suspended until at least December 17.

The rule came into effect in mid-march.

Australia’s expert medical panel – the AHPPC – recommended the federal government keep the measures in place.

“AHPPC has advised that the international and domestic COVID-19 situation continues to pose an unacceptable public health risk,” Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

“The extension of the emergency period is an appropriate response to that risk.”