A travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand may be delayed after our Kiwi counterparts reported new COVID-19 infections.

New Zealand has previously said it was infection free, following 24 days of no cases.

However, that steak has now ended, after two travellers from the UK entered the country while they were infectious.

The two women had flown to Auckland via Doha and Brisbane from London earlier this month.

They had been allowed to leave quarantine on compassionate grounds and attended a funeral on June 13.

Two days later, they both tested positive for Coronavirus.

NZ’s health department on Wednesday confirmed more than 300 people had been identified as close contacts.

The new cases have cast doubt on whether travel between Australia and New Zealand is feasible, with NZ’s opposition leader Todd Muller saying “The opportunity to open up a trans-Tasman bubble has been delayed.’’

“It undermines confidence in our border management, and that is completely unacceptable when you think about the thousands of jobs that are expected to be lost over the next weeks and months.”