Australians look set to banned from travelling overseas for at least another year, as restrictions look unlikely to ease due to the fear of Coronavirus outbreaks.

Aussies have been banned from leaving the country since March 25 and Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said it’s unlikely the restriction would be eased until a vaccine is found.

The Reserve of Australia has now said it expected the border to remain closed for at least another year as it updated its economic forecasts.

Some restrictions on international departures and arrivals are assumed to be in place until around the end of 2021,’ it said on Friday.

‘The baseline scenario assumes that no additional large outbreaks and accompanying strict containment measures occur within Australia and that restrictions continue to be gradually lifted nationally (or are only tightened modestly for a limited time).’

Even the proposed New Zealand return bubble is unlikely to be in place by the end of the year, with Kiwi Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying ”New Zealanders want and deserve a safe summer holiday, so our focus is on managing the existing risk profile.’

‘We will be continuing with our existing border settings for now while we work on what can be accommodated within those settings.’

