New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison are in talks to open up the borders between the two countries again, creating what has been described as a “travel bubble.”

Ardern has been invited to join the National Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss the new measures which could see Australia’s tourism industry receive a much-needed boost.

Morrison said last month that New Zealand was “undoubtedly” the first country we could reconnect with.

“We have similar trajectories. Their restrictions have been far greater. Our case response has been the same, if not better, than New Zealand,” he said last month.

Executive Director of the Australian Tourism Industry Council has said, “the message from the industry side is that the bubble is a goer.”

Looks like it might be time to dig up your passport – New Zealand, here we come!

Advertisement