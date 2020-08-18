Tasmania has announced they will keep their borders closed until December 1.

The announcement comes a week after the Northern Territory’s Chief Minister said their border restrictions would be in place for at least 18 months.

Premier Peter Gutwein said the border closures will allow outbreaks in other states, including Victoria and NSW, to be brought under control.

The Premier said that to try and help Tasmanians getaway within their own state, they will provide residents with a $100 travel voucher.

“In regards to extending our border restrictions for a longer period, we also recognise there is a need to do more to help our hospitality and tourism industry,” Mr Gutwein said in an address to state parliament on Tuesday.

