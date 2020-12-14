UPDATE: The vouchers are now gone, with all 30,000 taken in 31 minutes.

Those who missed out on a regional Victoria tourism voucher will now have another shot at midday today when an extra 30,000 become available.

Over 800,000 people attempted to snap up one of the 40,000 vouchers last Friday, which caused the website to crash around 10am.

The government now plans to offer 150,000 vouchers over four round to help meet demand, although the “first come, first served” approach will still be in place.

The vouchers, worth $200 each, give Victorians who choose to holiday in the state a bit of extra pocket money to spend in the state in an attempt to boost tourism recovery after a tough 2020.

Victorians can claim if they have spent $400 or more on accommodation (minimum of two nights), paid tours and experiences, and entry fees to regional attractions.

You can apply for a voucher and find more information here.