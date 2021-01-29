Victorians who have been stranded in the New South Wales LGA of Cumberland will finally be able to return home after the government confirmed an easing of border restrictions from this evening.

From 6PM tonight, Cumberland will be the final red zone to turn orange. This will permit any travellers who wish to come to Victoria to apply for a permit. After arrival, they will then need to be tested and then isolate until they receive a negative result.

All other remaining orange zones will turn green, which will allow travellers to move freely as they enter the state. This includes Blacktown City, Burwood, Canada Bay City, Canterbury-Bankstown, Fairfield City, Inner West, Parramatta City, Strathfield and Liverpool.

Wollongong and the Blue Mountains will also become a green zone.

Anyone travelling from a green zone will still require a permit which they can apply for on the Service Victoria website.

