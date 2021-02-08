The whole of Greater Sydney will become a green zone under Victorians ‘traffic light’ travel permit system from 6PM tonight.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton gave the tick of approval for the LGA of Cumberland to change from orange to green, which will see travellers from the area able to move freely around the state on arrival.

Like travellers permitted from red and orange zones, travellers from green zones are still required to apply for permits, must monitor for symptoms and abide by local directions.

As of tonight, all of New South Wales will be declared a green zone.