With the weather warming up, many families are starting to think about trips in the great outdoors (or maybe just some nights out in the backyard).

It seems two of Australia’s biggest supermarkets have got that frame of mind as well, with both Coles and Aldi hosting their own sales events dedicated to camping equipment in less than two weeks.

First up, we’ve got Aldi’s Special Buys who will be slinging a pop-up, six-person tent for $149 on September 12. It boasts a pre-attached frame, internal storage pockets, power cord entry point, awning and is super hassle-free.

A four-person size will also go on sale as well for $129.

However, Coles Best Buys is swinging in with their own tent from September 4. Their four-person dome tent comes with a lantern hanger, power cord inlet, carry bag and accessories for set-up… and comes to a very tempting total of $59.99.

Both supermarkets will also stock camping chairs and other accessories for your holiday needs.

