Kiwis and Aussies alike have been rejoicing overnight after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the travel bubble with Australia would finally come to fruition within weeks.

From Monday 19 April, travellers from both countries will be able to fly across the Tasman and visit without the need to quarantine on arrival.

Australian states will be subject to a traffic light system and quarantine could be required if an outbreak does occur.

Not only are friends, families and those itching for a holiday jumping for joy over the news, but Air New Zealand and Qantas are already eager to cross paths across the sea again.

The jokes have already started online, with Air New Zealand’s Greg Foran sending Qantas CEO Alan Joyce a pavlova which was covered in kiwi fruit.

It was a “heartfelt Kiwiana gift.” Cheeky.

Thanks for the pav @FlyAirNZ… it looks familiar 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3oU50pHvZI — Qantas (@Qantas) April 6, 2021

Qantas sent the love back, although they were bummed out they couldn’t send Crowded House in the overhead locker, which includes kiwi band member Neil Finn.

@FlyAirNZ, some of Australia’s finest is headed your way (sadly @CrowdedHouseHQ couldn’t fit in the overhead locker 😉) pic.twitter.com/LR7BI4YUTR — Qantas (@Qantas) April 6, 2021

Who doesn’t love a bit of mid-week banter?