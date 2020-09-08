A French tourist has been fined after she took 2KG of sand from an Italian beach.

The women put the sand in a bag on the sand of Sardina ad was stopped at the International airport, where it was found.

She was fined on the spot the equivalent of $1600.

Sardinia’s famous beaches are known for having white sand and have been a protected resource since 2017, with tourists facing fines and jail time for taking it from the beach.

Last year, another couple was threatened with six years behind bars after they were accused of stealing 40 kilograms of sand.

Similar rules are also in place in locations such as Hawaii.

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM from KIIS 101.1

Advertisement