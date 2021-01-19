The second round of the popular Victorian regional travel vouchers will become available to the public on Wednesday morning.

From 10am, Victorians will be able to get their hands on one of the 40,000 regional travel vouchers as part of the scheme to help the state’s regional tourism economy.

The $200 vouchers can be used to help cover the costs of accommodation, attractions or tours in regional Victoria, but you will have to travel between January 27 and April 1 this year.

The first round of travel vouchers were snapped up within an hour of becoming available, despite some technical issues making it tough for some would-be sightseers.

December’s launch of the $28 million travel voucher scheme was overshadowed by Business Victoria’s website crashing, meaning that many were left frustrated and unable to claim their travel vouchers.

However, the site was later re-launched without incident, with an extra 30,000 vouchers taken by Victorians within half an hour.

Any Victorian adult can qualify for the voucher and will need to spend $400 on regional travel over the set time period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can register for your $200 regional travel voucher here.

A third and final round of the popular voucher scheme is set to go live at the end of March.