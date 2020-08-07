Just days ago New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the trans-taxman bubble could be a few months away, due to the increasing problem with Coronavirus in Victoria.

However, a new job advertisement that has been posted on the New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment website has been calling for applicants to fill roles that will help co-ordinate returning Kiwis’ stays in hotel quarantine and its led people to believe the return of Aussies to New Zealand may be longer away than we thought.

The roles listed are for a two year period and it led people to believe that there may be no further travel between the nations for a few years.

The job advertisement says they are looking for people who are “passionate about shaping meaningful engagement and communications strategies that help New Zealanders” as well as “supporting” New Zealand’s “first line of defence against COVID-19 spreading” across communities.

“Our communications team will also support operational communications targeting returnees from the moment they book their ticket through to stay in and their exit from managed isolation and quarantine,” the listing reads.