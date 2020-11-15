This year has been tough and Aussies will be wanting to get away to their favourite destinations as soon as they can.. but Bali may have plans to make your trip VERY different.

A proposed ban on alcohol, which first reared its head in 2015, has come back before the House Representatives and is aimed at people drinking and those caught producing, distributing or storing alcohol in Indonesia.

If approved, people could face between two and ten years in jail.

21 politicians have brought the bill forwards saying that Muslims must be prohibited from imbibing in alcohol and drinking makes disciples stray from Allah.

AA Ngurah Adi Ardhana, chairman of Bali’s regional legislative council has, however, said “It is too superficial; Bali will definitely reject it. We are a unitary state built on diversity, and the potential economic impact involved is unacceptable.’