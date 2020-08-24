While the Australia/New Zealand travel bubble may have been written off for a while, there is one place Aussies could be heading soon..

Hawaii.

That’s right, the island nation is keen to get a travel bubble open with other countries in the Pacific, including Australia and they are hoping it could be open as soon as October.

Governor of Hawaii David Ige said he was considering allowing non-American tourists on the island as early as October 1.

Hawaii hasn’t been badly hit with Coronavirus, compared to other American states, with just 6356 cases being diagnosed.

“We are looking at exploring all options to safely bring trans-Pacific travellers to the island,’’ Ige said.

The plan to ensure travellers don’t have to quarantine for two weeks is for them to take a COVID-19 test 72 hours before travelling.

If the test is then negative, the holidaymakers will be allowed onto the island.

