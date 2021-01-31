Victoria has issued a warning to anybody planning on travelling across the border from Western Australian “red zones”, come here and cop a $5,000 fine.

The state slammed its border shut to the majority of Western Australia on Sunday after health authorities in Perth moved large parts of the state into a strict five-day lockdown.

The Perth metropolitan area, the Peel region and WA’s south-west have all now been classified as red zones under Victoria’s traffic light travel system.

Victorian health authorities issued the warning to would-be travellers on Sunday, saying that anybody ignoring the travel ban would be put into hotel quarantine, then returned to their origin.

Perth’s lockdown comes after a security guard working in the state’s hotel quarantine system was found to have contract COVID-19 before visiting a number of locations in the community.

There are now concerns that he may have unknowingly spread either the UK or South African mutant strains of the virus.

Anybody who has entered Victoria from a red zone since January 25 will now need to isolate and get themselves tested for COVID-19.

