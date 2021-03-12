It only took four minutes for 40,000 lucky Victorians to snap up the $200 travel vouchers in the latest scheme to help boost the state’s tourism industry, which was this time focused on Greater Melbourne.

A government spokesperson confirmed that the allocation of 40,000 vouchers was exhausted by 10.04am.

“Victorians have shown how keen they are to experience the best of Melbourne, and tourism and hospitality businesses will be big winners,” Tourism, Sport and Major Events Minister Martin Pakula said.

“The vouchers will provide another shot in the arm as the city continues its steady recovery.”

The lucky people who managed to score a $200 voucher will be able to use them in 26 local government areas across Greater Melbourne.

Holders will need to spend $400 or more on accommodation tours, or experience to claim their voucher. They must also spend a minimum of two nights of paid accommodation, regardless of whether they are a Melbourne resident or not.

At this stage, there are no further allocations on the horizon for the Melbourne scheme.