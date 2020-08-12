Volvo Australia has issued a recall of seven car models, which affects around 25,000 cars.

The recall has been undertaken due to a seat belt defect which may result in the safety harness not restraining passengers.

Authorities also said that it could result in an “increased risk of serious injury or death in the event of an accident.”

The 24,977 vehicles were sold from Jun 1, 2006, to August 1, 2019.

The models affected by the recall are:

Volvo S60

Volvo S80

Volvo V60

Volvo V60 Cross Country

Volvo V70

Volvo XC60

Volvo XC70

Product Safety Australia said “The flexible steel cable connected to the seat belts on the outboard side of the front seats may fatigue and separate from the seat belt, resulting in the seat belt not restraining the occupant properly.’

“If the occupant is not properly restrained, there is an increased risk of serious injury or death in the event of an accident.”

If you are affected, “Volvo will contact affected owners in writing to advise that replacement parts are not expected to be available until after October 2020 and how to secure the front seat belt while waiting for parts to arrive. When parts become available, affected owners should book their vehicle in to have the seat belt fasteners replaced,” Product Safety Australia revealed.