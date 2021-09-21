We’re all at the edge of our seats, with the end of this lockdown insight.

locked and loaded.

Summer is coming and yes, obviously I want to dance under a waterfall in one of the most naturally beautiful states in this country, the Northern Territory.

The territory is doing a vaccine incentive where it’s rewarding fully-vaxxed Australians up to a GRAND off their trip there.

Tourism NT has announced all these discounted Summer Sales rates for any adult above the age of 18 who has had both their jabs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is a state first, but I have a feeling other states may follow this lead.

So if you were thinking of heading up to the Top End of Australia, or maybe to the breathtaking Red Centre then listen up.

The discounts are calculated on how much you spend on your trip on things like accommodation, flights, hire cars, tours and local attractions.

You’ll get a set discount of $200 shaved off every $1000 you spend for trips booked between 1 October and March 31st 2022.

Don’t stress if you’re in a hotspot (ahem. Sydney + Melbourne), you can still book your trip and get the sweet discount, just as long as your state isn’t a hotspot at the time you’re travelling because then obviously… you won’t be able to travel freely and quarantines and testings will be on the table.

If I haven’t convinced you yet… just look where you COULD be in a matter of months.

Advertisement

Advertisement