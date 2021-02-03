2020 took many things away from us, but the cancellation of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival was a real stinger. Not only is it a great night out with family and friends, but it also supports local talent.

Ahead of the return of Hard Quiz, Tom Gleeson joined Jase & PJ to chat HARD about the upcoming festival.

In true Gleeson fashion, he then decided to go rogue and break his own embargo and spill some exclusive details about the event…

It sounds like it will be one that you won’t want to miss!

Want to grab tickets to this year’s festival? Head here!