The Cancer Councill’s much loved Daffodil Day is today.

With Melburnians in stage 4 lockdown, it means there may not be the usual fundraising efforts at work or in the supermarkets as you go about your business.

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t donate.

All you have to do is head here or call 1300 656 585.

Daffodil Day raises money to help researchers across the country try and find the next cancer breakthrough.

A donation of $15 can help supply researchers with essential chemical and lab equipment, and a donation of $50 can help pay for the collection and processing of a blood sample.

The Cancer Council is the largest not-for-profit funder of cancer research in Australia, and thanks to investment in research over the years significant advancements have been made in cancer prevention, screening and treatment.

