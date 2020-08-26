Hey Scorpio, want some of this Virgo lovin’?

Tinder’s recent study shows that Aussie singles are swiping based on astrology, with 18-25 year-olds more likely to use the apps tool, searching for love by sign. Here’s what the research shows:

ARIES most likely to match with LIBRA

TAURUS most likely to match with TAURUS

GEMINI most likely to march with AQUARIUS

CANCER most likely to match with AQUARIUS

LEO most likely to match with ARIES

VIRGO most likely to match with SCORPIO

LIBRA most likely to match with ARIES

SCORPIO most likely to match with VIRGO

SAGITTARIUS most likely to match with CAPRICORN

CAPRICORN most likely to match with SAGITTARIUS

AQUARIUS most likely to match with SAGITTARIUS

PISCES most likely to match with AQUARIUS

Looks like the best sign to match with is Aquarius because Aquarians are analytical, quirky, uncompromising, action-focused, respectful, intelligent, unique and sincere!

