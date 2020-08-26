Hey Scorpio, want some of this Virgo lovin’?
Tinder’s recent study shows that Aussie singles are swiping based on astrology, with 18-25 year-olds more likely to use the apps tool, searching for love by sign. Here’s what the research shows:
ARIES most likely to match with LIBRA
TAURUS most likely to match with TAURUS
GEMINI most likely to march with AQUARIUS
CANCER most likely to match with AQUARIUS
LEO most likely to match with ARIES
VIRGO most likely to match with SCORPIO
LIBRA most likely to match with ARIES
SCORPIO most likely to match with VIRGO
SAGITTARIUS most likely to match with CAPRICORN
CAPRICORN most likely to match with SAGITTARIUS
AQUARIUS most likely to match with SAGITTARIUS
PISCES most likely to match with AQUARIUS
Looks like the best sign to match with is Aquarius because Aquarians are analytical, quirky, uncompromising, action-focused, respectful, intelligent, unique and sincere!