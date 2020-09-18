TikTok will be banned from being downloaded in the USA from Sunday.

The announcement has come after Microsoft backed out of a plan to buy the US operations of the company.

Another company, Oracle, is interested in purchasing TikTok but the deal will not be done in time for the US Federal Government deadline of Sunday.

Due to ongoing talks, President Donald Trump could allow the app to keep operating until a deal fails or is successful.

Government approval rests on parent company ByteDance, who owns TikTok, not being involved in the US part of the business.