A three-year-old elephant has died at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo.
Asian elephant Jai Dee passed away on Tuesday, the zoo announced on Facebook.
“It is with deep sadness we share the devastating news, that Jai Dee our three-year-old Asian elephant suddenly passed away yesterday afternoon,” they wrote.
“The preliminary cause of death has been identified as a torsion in the intestines, or twisted bowel as it is sometimes called.”
They added, “Jai Dee was an incredible member of the Taronga family, whose cheeky personality and playful antics which included his love of swimming touched the hearts of many, both locally and around the world. His name in Thai means ‘heart’ and yesterday we lost a piece of Taronga’s heart with his sad passing.
“Jai Dee was three years old and was the fourth calf born at Taronga Zoo Sydney as part of our commitment to the regional breeding program for this endangered species. This is an extremely sad time for all who loved and cared for him, particularly our Elephant team whom he shared a special bond with.”
Posted by Taronga Zoo Sydney on Tuesday, 13 October 2020
Rest in Peace, Jai Dee.