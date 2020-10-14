A three-year-old elephant has died at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo.

Asian elephant Jai Dee passed away on Tuesday, the zoo announced on Facebook.

“It is with deep sadness we share the devastating news, that Jai Dee our three-year-old Asian elephant suddenly passed away yesterday afternoon,” they wrote.

“The preliminary cause of death has been identified as a torsion in the intestines, or twisted bowel as it is sometimes called.”