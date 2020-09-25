With Summer on the horizon, many families will be spending time in their backyards and whipping up delicious meals on the barbecue. We can always smell the sausages now…

Thousands of eagle-eyed shoppers have already made preparations by getting their hands on a hot ticket item at Bunnings, and according to social media, this one is about to take off!

The Jumbuck Novo Mini Spit Charcoal Roaster is only $85 and has delighted buyers. The battery-operated rotisserie has an adjustable height and side ventilation and turns up to 15kg.

So many people have been stoked by their new barbecue, over 5000 people have joined a new Facebook group dedicated to it – Bunnings $85 Jumbuck Mini Spit Society.

“Just a group of people who share the common love of cooking a piece of meat on the $85 dollar Bunnings mini spit. Nothing more nothing less,” the description of the group reads.

“Show us ya meat!”

