Without going into too much detail, you know what we’re referring to when we say “watersports”, yeah?

Like, not waterskiing or wakeboarding or that hilarious sport where you get pulled along behind behind a speedboat on an inflatable sausage.

But watersports in the dating world.

One, very naive caller to Will & Woody had absolutely no idea what other people would think when she added watersports to her dating profile.

Take a listen to what happened:

