Imagine having all three of your kids born on the same day with three different pregancies!

Well that’s exactly what happened to Kirsten from Florida who has three daughters born on August 25 across six different years!

We chat to her about how she plans a party and Lauren managed to work out that she will be celebrating a 15th, 18th & 21st all on the same day a few years down the track, that’s definitely going to be one MASSIVE Party!

Plus we take your calls on some other unbelievable stories, you can hear them all here: