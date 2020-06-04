A woman has blown people’s minds after showing off her brand new walk-in wardrobe which was created with items from IKEA, Kmart and eBay.

Oh, and did we mention it was transformed from a spare bedroom??

Leanne Fletcher and her fiance decided to DIY the wardrobe after the quotes they received to get it done professionally were way too steep.

“I have been collecting designer shoes and bags for a few years now, but the ned goal was the have a walk in glamourous dressing room,” she told news.com.au.

“It cost around $4000 in total which is miles cheaper than what we got quoted by a professional carpentry company.”

“The marble on the centre piece is real Carrara marble, that was $700 alone which pushed up the total price.”

The space includes IKEA Pax wardrobes, IKEA Malm drawers, a luxe velvet bench from Kmart and fittings from Bunnings.

Leanne shared the finished product online and received a massive response from other women.

“I guess it’s most girl’s dream and they can relate to being shoes, bags or clothes lovers.”

One person commented, “my man can’t even build flat packs and you got a whole ass walk-in wardrobe.”

Yeah, we’re definitely going to need someone to make us one of these. ASAP.

