Ever wondered who makes all those ridiculous packaging decisions for everything you find in the supermarket?

Like who decided that milk would come in a waterproof box with a little triangle on top. But that juice comes in a waterproof box with a screw on the top…unless of course you’re buying a 2 litre bottle, then they both DEFINITELY come in a plastic bottle with a little handle so that you can hold it.

Well this video from Jimmy Rees (probably better known as Jimmy Giggle from ABC Kids TV show Giggle and Hoot) explains it all for you.

Okay, it probably doesn’t explain it all, but Jimmy does paint a hilarious picture of how ridiculous and arbitrary all the different food packaging in the supermarket is.

Take a watch…

