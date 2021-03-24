Melbourne’s eastern suburbs could soon get another Aldi supermarket in the place of a well-established Target store.

After serving customers since the late 70’s, Target will be shutting its doors at Waverley Gardens Shopping Centre on April 10.

Also has already set up shop at the centre, however it hasn’t stopped customers fuelling rumours that the supermarket giant would take up the space.

Customers in the community who want to continue to shop at Target can head to Dandenong Place and The Glen for their nearest stores.

Aldi are reportedly in discussions with the centre, but in the meantime are hopeful their Boronia store will be open by late next year.