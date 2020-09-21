A bottle of shiraz that retails for just $23.99 has been crowned the best red wine in Australia.

The Cat Amongst the Pigeons Fat Cat Barossa Shiraz 2018 beat 400 other wines to take out the top spot.

It was crowned ‘Most Outstanding Barossa Wine’, ‘Best Shiraz’ and the ‘Most Outstanding Barossa Red Table Wine’ during the Barossa Wine Show in South Australia last week.

The wine is sold exclusively through selected BWS and Dan Murphy’s stores from $23.99.

