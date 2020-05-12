It’s one of the deepest questions of the soul. Am I really a decent human being?

Now, a new theory has appeared that can help determine the truth, and it all leans on what you do with your shopping trolley at the end of your trip to the supermarket.

An anonymous user of an Internet forum has posted a theory on how the choice between taking your trolley back to the store/bay, or simply leaving it behind can determine ‘whether a person is capable of self-governing’. We must say, they make some interesting points!

As a habitual goody-two-shoes, this just gave me a self-righteous orgasm. pic.twitter.com/t2Ab9kGkjj — Jo Thornely (@jothornely) May 11, 2020

“To return the shopping cart is an easy, convenient task and one which we all recognise as the correct, appropriate thing to do. To return the shopping cart is objectively right,” the user wrote.

“There are no situations other than dire emergencies in which a person is not able to return their care. Simultaneously, it is not illegal to abandon your shopping cart. Therefore the shopping cart presents itself as the apex example of whether a person will do what is right without being forced to do it.

“No one will punish you for not returning the shopping cart, no one will find you or kill you for not returning the shopping cart. You must return the shopping cart out of the goodness of your own heart. You must return the shopping cart because it is the right thing to do. Because it is correct.”

Wow. That’s deep.

The post goes on to say that someone who doesn’t return trolleys is ‘no better than an animal’ and can only be made to do the right thing ‘by threatening them with a law and the force that stands behind it’.

Looks like a few of us might need to take a second look at themselves at the supermarket…