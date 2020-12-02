Earlier this year social media went into a tizzy over an almost-zero effort roast potato recipe.

In time for the holiday season, we thought we’d re-earth this awesome hack!

Kitchen genius Vicki posted her epic two ingredient roast spuds recipe to Facebook instantly earning praise. The first ingredient is potatoes… duh!

The other? French Onion soup mix.

Vicki described it as her “best food hack” before getting into it. She shared her life changing recipe below:

“When doing roast spuds, peel, cut and place in baking dish then… get French Onion dry soup mix and sprinkle over top of spuds. Then sprinkle your oil over that and bake. It’s the only way I do roast spuds now…”

You’e welcome and Merry Christmas!