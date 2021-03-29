Stunning city views? Check. A DJ spinning tunes? Check. Delicious food? Check. Gelato tacos?? CHECK!

Carlton rooftop bar Johnny’s Green Room will be handing over the keys to some of the best in the hospitality business for a Tex-Mex takeover party.

‘New El Paso’ will see Bar Liberty and Capitano‘s Casey Wall and Meatsmith and Wats-On the BBQ‘s join forces to bring party-goers a delicious menu filled with quesadillas and tacos that will tempt the tastebuds.

Oh, and that’s not all. The team at Pidapipo will be coming upstairs with a special gelato taco just for the occasion. It’s the real deal – it has capsicum and strawberry jam, poached cucumber and peanut croquant.

To wash it down, enjoy Garage Project’s Golden Path IPA on tap or even the special Johnny’s 8 Ball cocktail for $20 a glass.

‘New El Paso’ kicks off at Sunday 11 April from 12pm. You’ll find Johnny’s Green Room at Level 2, King & Godfree Lane, Carlton.